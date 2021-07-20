Priya Anand to be part of Kasethaan Kadavulada remake

Priya Anand and Shiva had earlier acted together in the hit Vanakkam Chennai and their new film Sumo is also likely to soon hit the screens.

The latest update is that Priya Anand reprises veteran actress Lakshmi’s role in the remake of the classic comedy Kasethan Kadavulada in which Shiva plays the lead role.

Super Singer and Cooku with Comali fame Shivaangi along with an ensemble of actors including Oorvasi, Yogi Babu, Karunakaran, Thalaivasal Vijay, and Manobala are playing pivotal characters in the film.

To be directed by Kannan, Balasubramaniem will be cranking the camera for the film, and Kannan of Tamizh Padam fame has been roped in to come music.