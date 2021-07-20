Shilpa Shetty’s husband arrested for making porn films

Mumbai: Raj Kundra, the businessman husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, was arrested by Mumbai Police on Monday night for allegedly making pornographic films and publishing them through paid apps.

Raj Kundra was arrested ‘as he appears to be the key conspirator’, said the Mumbai Police, adding they have sufficient evidence against him.

“There was a case registered with the Crime Branch Mumbai in Feb 2021 about creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some Apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this,” the Mumbai Police Commissioner said in a statement.

Kundra has been slammed with IPC sections of cheating, indulging in the obscene act in public places and publicly exhibiting or circulating obscene books or literature and under the Information Technology Act.

Denying any wrongdoing, Raj Kundra had sought anticipatory bail in the case.