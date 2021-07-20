TN to sign mega investment deals today

Chennai: The Tamilnadu government is set to sign Memoranda of Understanding for 49 new projects, entailing thousands of crores of investments, at a conclave in Chennai today.

The signing of the pacts will be held in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin. The government has promised all support to the companies, sources said.

Sources said the foundation stone for nine projects would be laid by Stalin on the occasion, besides the inauguration of five other projects.

This will be the first series of pacts to be inked by the DMK government, which came to power a couple of months ago. ‘Many more are in the pipeline,’ sources added.