Working to make TN best State in Asia: Stalin

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin today said that the aim of his government is to make Tamilnadu the best State in Asia.

Speaking at an investors conclave held in Chennai today, he said, “Tamilnadu is famous for its tradition and it has now become the address for investments.”

Stalin said that manufacturing sector has been affected worldwide due to the pandemic, however as far as Tamilnadu is concerned companies have resumed work with new energy.

He added that the government plans to increase the production capacity in the State to 1 lakh crore US dollars by 2030.

In a major boost to industrial development, Tamilnadu today attracted 49 projects, involving a total investment of Rs 28,508 crores, offering 83,482 jobs.

At the investment conclave attended by Stalin, Memoranda of Understanding were signed for 35 new projects entailing a total of Rs 17,141 crore, offering more than 5,000 jobs.

During the event, foundation stone were laid for nine projects by Stalin involving a total investment of Rs 4,250 crore and offering 21,630 jobs.

This included laying of the foundation for a liquid oxygen production unit by Inox Air products at Hosur, entailing an investment of Rs 150 crore, with a capacity of 200 MT a day.

Stalin also launched commercial production of five other projects with an investment of Rs 7,117 crore providing 6,798 jobs.

This is the first in the series of MoUs inked by the two-month-old DMK government. In all, 49 projects took off in various districts of the State entailing a total investment of Rs 28,508 crore and oferong 83,482 jobs in the State.

JSW Energy, Vikram Solar, TCS, Real estate firm CapitaLand, Avary, French company Cryolar, Cheyyar SEZ are some of the firms that signed the Memorandum of Understanding.

A statement from Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Monday said, “We are on a massive investment drive for the state of Tamilnadu. Many industrial majors have evinced interest in the State and we are expecting huge investments in the State with around 82,400 jobs being provided.”