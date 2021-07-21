Arulnithi’s Dejavu is a mystery thriller

Actor Arulnithi’s next film is a mystery thriller titled Dejavu. The film stars the Mouna Guru-actor in the role of an investigating officer.

Produced by Vijay Pandi’s White Carpet Films and PG Muthiah’s PG Media Works, Dejavu is directed by first-time filmmaker Arvindh Srinivasan.

The film’s first look was released by Vijay Sethupathi via his Twitter account. The first look features an image of Arulnithi on a paper attached to a writing pad with a pen and a gun next to it, placed on a blood-stained surface.

Speaking about the film, Arvindh says, ‘Arulnithi was apprehensive of doing a thriller again but when he read the first half of the film, he found it to be gripping and wanted me to narrate the second half. The film will not be a usual thriller and right from the first scene, there will be many twists and turns. The story happens over a duration of a day and a night.’

Dejavu also stars Madhoo, Achyuth Kumar, Smruthi Venkat, Mime Gopi, Chetan, and Kali Venkat. ‘Madhoo is excited about playing a cop for the first time in her career. Achyuth Kumar sir’s role is also an important one. Despite playing a cop, Arulnithi won’t be wearing the police uniform even for one scene. As he has donned the khaki a number of times before, we have worked on his looks to give him a makeover,’ he adds.