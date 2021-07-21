Big plans for Dubai expo

Chennai: From 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022, Expo 2020 Dubai will welcome visitors from every corner of the globe to join the making of a new world, as it brings together the planet in one place to reimagine tomorrow.

Ticket bookings for Expo 2020 Dubai can be done through BLS websites or offices spread across 66 countries.

While the bookings start for the business travellers effective immediately, the leisure travellers will have to wait until next year.

Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director, BLS International, said, “Our long-standing relations with UAE has grown from strength to strength over time. We have a strong presence in the region as we offer visa and citizen services to the UAE government.”