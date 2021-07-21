Don’t proceed with Marine Fishermen Bill: Stalin to Modi

Chennai: Tamilnadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to not proceed with the Indian Marine Fishermen Bill, 2021.

In a letter to the PM, a copy of which was released to the media, the CM contended that its provisions were against the interests of fishermen and infringed upon the rights conferred on the States by the Constitution.

“As the proposed Bill has many disturbing clauses, like criminalisation and imprisonment of fishermen, use of force against fishermen, levy of huge penalties, etc., it has resulted in widespread protests and disquiet,” Stalin said.

“Many provisions in the proposed Bill go against the interests of the local fishermen communities and certain clauses infringe upon the rights conferred to the States under the State List of the 7th Schedule of Constitution of India,” he added.

“While we understand and appreciate the need to protect and preserve the marine eco system, we also consider it equally important that the livelihood and interests of the traditional fishermen are clearly protected,” he said.