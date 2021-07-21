England survives Pak scare

London: England win the final T20 of series at Old Trafford after nail-biting finish Adil Rashid starred with the ball while Jason Roy was the difference with the bat.

Jason Roy, Man of the Match, said, Just went out and had a little bit of fun. Was frustrating to get out. Was a little difficult out there and we had a specific game plan. It was pretty rewarding out there. We play on flat pitches and score billions of runs. But we have traditionally struggled on wickets which spin a bit. This win will give us a lot of confidence.

Liam Livingstone, Man of the Series, said, ‘ I am very happy. Very happy to win a series at my home ground. Rashid bowled really well and Roy set it up for us. The lads tell me if you want to swing, then hit it hard. Nice to contribute to a series win. I have worked hard on my bowling. Was happy to get a few overs in today and I bowl a lot of Lancashire as well.’