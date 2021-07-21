First look of Suriya 40 to be out on his birthday

The makers of Suriya 40 announced that the first look of the film will be unveiled on July 22 at 6 pm. Suriya will celebrate his 46th birthday on July 23. Directed by Pandiraj, the film is said to be a rural entertainer.

The cast and crew of Suriya 40 resumed shoot post lockdown on July 13. Directed by Pandiraj, the film features Sathyaraj and Priyanka Arul Mohan in pivotal roles. This is the third time that Suriya and Pandiraj are collaborating after Pasanga 2 and Kadaikutty Singham.

The film is produced by Sun Pictures. According to reports, the makers decided to resume shoot in Chennai so as to give the cast and crew time to get themselves vaccinated. They will soon leave for Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu. The music of the film will be composed by D Imman.