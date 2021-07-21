India records 42.015 new cases and 3,998 deaths

New Delhi: With 42,015 fresh infections, India’s Coronavirus caseload rose to 3,12,16,337 today.

According to Union Health Ministry data updated this morning, the country recorded a single day rise of 3,998 Coronavirus fatalities with Maharashtra carrying out its 14th Covid data reconciliation exercise, pushing India’s death toll to 4,18,480.

The Ministry said that Maharashtra has carried out its 14th reconciliation exercise of Covid data in the state. As a result, the State’s positive case tally has increased by 2,479 while the death tally has increased by 3,509.

The active cases have increased to 4,07,170 and as many as 18,52,140 tests were conducted on Tuesday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of Covid-19 in the country to 44,91,93,273.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,03,90,687 and cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached 41.54 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September. It went past 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November and surpassed the one-crore mark on 19 December. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on 4 May and 3 crore on 23 June.