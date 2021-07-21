‘Majority staff not able to maintain work-life balance’

Chennai: A team of students from ITM B School, Chennai has received an opportunity to present their research paper at Conference of Excellence in Research and Education (CERE) 2021 by IIM Indore.

The research topic is “Employee Engagement handled by Human Resource Managers, making use of digital platforms to innovate, and strategies to overcome virtually”.

The research is derived from data collated from 256 IT professionals and highlights that a majority of employees are unable to maintain a work-life balance and are facing health issues, both physically and mentally.

As a result, their productivity and creativity is massively impacted. The finding also states that performance evaluation meetings and feedback sessions are inconsistent and aren’t done effectively.

CERE 2021 hosted by IIM Indore is currently in its 11th edition and theme for this year is ‘Management Metamorphosis: Living with the Pandemic’.