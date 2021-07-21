Preeclampsia screening launched

Chennai: LifeCell said it has become the first provider in India to offer screening for both early-onset and late-onset preeclampsia during pregnancy.

“This launch is a significant milestone as the currently available diagnostic tests in the country screen only for early-onset preeclampsia,” it said.

The diagnostic solutions firm said it had previously introduced the first-trimester preeclampsia screening based on detection of placental growth factor (PIGF) levels.

However, the addition of another important biomarker, sFLT-1 (soluble FMS-like tyrosine kinase-1) in the screening panel will enable the prediction of preeclampsia and help in accurate diagnosis even in the third trimester.