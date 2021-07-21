Rs 40 lakh gold seized at Chennai airport

Chennai: Around 810 grams of 24 karat gold worth over Rs 40 lakh was seized from a man who carried it in his rectum from Dubai to Chennai.

Customs officials have arrested the passenger and further probe in on. The gold was carried in the form of four bundles of gold paste weighing 948 grams. Gold weighing 810 gm and worth Rs 40.35 lakh was extracted from the bundles.

The seizure of gold being illegally carried from abroad, especially from the Gulf countries, is a regular event in Chennai airport.