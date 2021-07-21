Stalin vows to personally monitor single window portal

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin, who has launched 2.0, a single window portal for the ease of doing business through which all clearances for starting the business could be obtained, has said he would personally monitor it.

The Single Window Portal 2.0 with 100-plus services spread across 24 departments for existing and new investors is fully digitalised.

The upgraded system will have features such as parallel processing of clearances, virtual meeting with departments, Artificial Intelligence based Chatbot Facility and Deemed approval for select clearances.

He said another 200 more services would be added to the portal for the benefit of investors by March next year.

Stating that he would personally monitor the functioning of the portal, he said his government’s first target was to attract large scale investments in the state for which world class infrastructure would be established.

Stalin on Tuesday asserted that his government’s goal was to make Tamilnadu USD one lakh crore GDP economy by 2030.

He was speaking at the investment conclave, in which MoUs were signed for 35 new projects, foundation stone was laid for nine others and commercial production of five companies were launched.