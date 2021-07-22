Covid-19: India records 41,383 new cases, active cases increase for 2nd day

New Delhi: With 41,383 fresh infections, India’s Coronavirus caseload rose to 3,12,57,710. Also, the death toll rose to 4,18,987 with 507 fresh fatalities.

According to Union Health Ministry data updated this morning, the active cases registered an increase for the second consecutive day.

The active cases comprise 1.31 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.35 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

An increase of 2,224 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 17,18,439 tests were conducted on Wednesday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 45,09,11,712.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,04,29,339 and the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached 41.78 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September. It went past 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November and surpassed the one-crore mark on 19 December.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on 4 May and three crore on 23 June.

The Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.