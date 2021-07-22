England recalls Robinson for Test series against India

England have included bowler Ollie Robinson in their squad for the first two Tests against India next month.

Robinson, 27, made his debut against New Zealand in June but was suspended when historical racist and sexist tweets were revealed.

All-rounder Ben Stokes returns after his finger injury while wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow is recalled.

Chris Woakes is out with a bruised heel and Jofra Archer is not ready to return following elbow surgery.

The first Test in the five-match series begins on 4 August at Trent Bridge.

Those selected will be available for their team’s first two matches in The Hundred, which starts later on Wednesday, before leaving to join the squad.

After discriminatory posts from 2012 and 2013 were revealed, Robinson was given an eight-game ban by an independent panel, five of which were suspended and the other three now served.