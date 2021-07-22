Farmers’ new protest: Tight security in Delhi

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, farmers have planned a protest at Jantar Mantar today, demanding the scrapping of new agricultural laws.

Security has been tightened at the Singhu border where farmers will gather today from different protest sites and head towards Jantar Mantar.

Farmers have been permitted to protest at Jantar Mantar with limited numbers not exceeding 200 persons for Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and six persons for Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) from 11 am upto 5 pm daily.

Ahead of the demonstrations, a farmer leader said that the next stop for the farmers’ protest demonstrations will be the state of Uttar Pradesh, where the protestors plan to ‘isolate’ the BJP and highlight the demand to repeal the farm laws.

“Our next stop will be Uttar Pradesh, the heartland of the BJP. We will totally isolate the BJP,” said Prem Singh Bhangu, a farmer leader present at the Singhu border between Delhi and Haryana.