Forevermark unveils new collection

Chennai: Forevermark, the diamond brand from De Beers Group, has introduced the Icon collection.

The collection includes sixty-two pieces comprising hooped earrings, chic cufflinks, asymmetric bangles, rings and pendants, crafted from1 8K yellow, white and rose gold, it said.

“The Forevermark Icon collection is very special and holds deep meaning for us as a brand. We wanted to honour the legacy of our icon motif, but to elevate it, incorporating our beautiful diamonds into modern, exquisite and intricate jewellery pieces, that is a personal expression of style and can be worn every day as a celebration of yourself,” said Sachin Jain, managing director, De Beers – India.