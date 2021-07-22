MG Motors to establish centre of excellence

Chennai: ISIEINDIA and Morris Garages (MG Motors) have come together to establish a centre of excellence for EV Research which will help create an ecosystem for sustainable mobility solution in the country.

Under this MOU, ISIE and MG Motors India will establish centre of excellence for EV training and research for electric vehicle engineering. Various master programs in electric vehicle, specialisation in EV, PG diploma program in EV, HEV technologies will be provided to faculty and students, a statement said.

The centre of excellence was launched by Prof Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE.