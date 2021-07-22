More shocking charges against Shilpa Shetty’s husband

Mumbai: Following the arrest of actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra for his alleged involvement in a porn racket, many celebrities have spoken about it.

Poonam Pandey, who has a legal history with arrested businessman Raj Kundra, has said that she was threatened to sign a contract with a firm he was associated with, after which her phone number was leaked in retaliation.

Kangana Ranaut said, “This is why I call movie industry a gutter… all that glitter is not gold, I am going to expose under belly of Bullywood in my upcoming production called Tiku weds Sheru.. we need strong value system and conscience in the creative industry and of course a whip.”

YouTuber Puneet Kaur has said that Raj Kundra once sent her a direct message in connection with the supposed pornography for which he has now been remanded into judicial custody.

Meanwhile, Crime branch has reportedly recovered 70 videos shot by Kundra’s former PA Umesh Kamat.

Also, according to reports, police will send the server for forensic analysis to know if Raj Kundra had used it to upload pornographic material to his UK-based shell company Kinrin.

Meanwhile, Raj Kundra’s lawyer has objected to classifying content as pornography. His lawyer, Abad Ponda, made this argument in court.

Ponda said it is incorrect to apply Section 67A of the Information Technology Act on sending obscene material in electronic form with sections in the Indian Penal Code that deal with pornography, since these laws consider ‘actual intercourse’ as porn – and anything else is just vulgar content.