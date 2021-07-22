Nippon launches ‘novel’ product

Chennai: Nippon Paint (India) Private Limited (Decorative division) has launched a campaign for Weatherbond PRO – the “high durable exterior emulsion offering up to 15 years of protection against extreme climate conditions”.

Based on extensive research done by Nippon Paint’s R&D team, this product was developed for customers who need advance protection for their home exteriors in terms of extended fresh look, strong waterproofing and protection from algal and fungal attacks, the company said.

These high-performance features ensure that homes are protected from climatic incursions, which lead to chalking, flaking, dampness and mouldy surfaces, it added.