Tata Sky reaches out to customers directly

Chennai: Tata Sky has announced the opening of its exclusive ‘Jingalala Store’ in Chennai.

The new outlet, according to the content distribution platform, will offer customers an elevated experience of Tata Sky’s range of products and services under one roof.

“In line with the corporate purpose of Tata Sky, i.e., to make tomorrow better than today for families and homes, the new store will bring alive the promise of excellent entertainment and lifestyle upgrade options from the brand,” it added.

Located in Anna Nagar, Chennai the experience store will serve as a direct touchpoint for customers.