TN Class 12 mark sheets can be downloaded from today

Chennai: Students who were recently declared pass in Class 12 can download their mark sheets from the Directorate of Government Examinations portals from today.

They can download the sheets from http://www.dge.tn.gov.in/ or http://www.dge.tn.nic.in/.

Directorate of Government Examinations declared class 12, or Plus Two, earlier this week.

As usual girls outshone boys in the results. As many as 8,16,473 students including 4,35,973 girls and 3,80,500 boys have been declared pass. A total of 8,18,129 students were registered in Plus Two this year. Around 1,656 candidates have been marked absent by the board.

No student has secured full marks (600/600) this year. Overall, 39,679 students have managed to get a score between 551-600 and 1,67,133 students achieved a score in the 501-550 marks.

As many as 2,22,522 students scored between 451-500 marks. Out of this 30,600 students in the science stream have scored 551-600. 8,909 students got 551-600 marks in the commerce stream.