TN yet to receive around Rs 70k cr: FM

Chennai: Tamilnadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiyagarajan has said that around Rs 70,000 crore to Rs 80,000 crore revenue due for Tamilnadu has not been received. He said that a white paper will be released on this issue soon.

It may be noted that Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary recently said that, “the economic impact of the pandemic has led to higher compensation requirement due to lower GST collection and at the same time lower collection of GST compensation cess. GST compensation of Rs. 91,000 crore has been released to all States/ UTs to partly meet the compensation payable for the period April’20 to March’21 as the amount in GST Compensation Fund was not adequate to meet the full compensation requirement.”

He was answering to a question raised by Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko.