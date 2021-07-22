Trying to buy vaccines from private sector: Subramanian

Chennai: Tamilnadu Health Minister M Subramanian has said the State government is trying to buy Covid-19 vaccines from the private sector as well.

“While the centre has promised additional 5 lakh doses for July, the State is also making efforts to buy vaccines from the private sector,” he said.

The Minister added: “Of the 17 lakh vaccines given to private hospitals in July only 4 lakh has been used so far. The State will buy these vaccines through CSR funds for free vaccinations.”

Subramanian also added that no one has died in the State due to the lack of oxygen.

“Chief Minister M K Stalin had earlier requested the Union government to allot one crore additional doses to the State. There is no information about it so far,” he said.