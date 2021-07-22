Vijay’s appeal: HC demands all documents

Chennai: The Madras High Court today adjourned hearing on an appeal plea made by actor Vijay against a recent order against him in Rolls-Royce Ghost case to 26 July.

When the petition came up for hearing, the Judges demanded to produce all documents in connection with the case and posted the hearing for 26 July.

The appeal assumes significance since Justice S M Subramaniam of the High Court had directed the actor to remit the entire entry tax demanded by the commercial taxes department for the luxury car, along with costs of Rs 1 lakh to Tamilnadu Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (TNCMPRF), and report compliance before him.

Dismissing the actor’s writ petition, the Judge had criticised Vijay for having filed the writ petition to avoid payment of tax and observed that the affluent were expected to pay taxes promptly and punctually.