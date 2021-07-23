20 lakh job-interviews to be held in Chennai

Chennai: Apna.co, a professional networking and jobs platform dedicated to the rising workforce, has announced expanding its footprint in Chennai, to enable over 20 lakh job interviews in the city by December 2021.

The platform said it will play a critical role in democratising access to employment and upskilling and cater to the growing industries like education, e-commerce, pharma, manufacturing, logistics and supply chain, to name a few.

It is designed to simplify the hiring process and enables recruiters to hire candidates within 48 hours, without any charges. The leading companies that are hiring through apna in Chennai are Uber, Byju’s, Swiggy, Teamlease and Shadowfax, among others, it added.