‘Get well soon India’ campaign for children

Chennai: As the country recovers from the second wave of the pandemic, it is necessary for everyone around us to take precautions and hope for the recovery of the ones who are suffering.

To educate children about the effects of the pandemic and how it impacts us, Youva has launched a campaign ‘Get well soon India’, where children are seen creating a ‘Get well soon’ card for the country.

This campaign brings out the innovativeness in children and at the same time spreads a positive social message targeted at generating health awareness.