IIT joint venture launches EV courses

Chennai: National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL), a joint initiative of IITs and IISc, has launched new courses on Electric Vehicles and Renewable Energy, Design for IoT, Business and Sustainable Development, for the July 2021 semester through the SWAYAM platform.

According to a statement from IIT-Madras, NPTEL courses give an opportunity for students to learn from the comfort of their home. The enrolments for July – December 2021 semester have already commenced.

The last date to enroll for the first set of NPTEL courses is 2 August. The courses are taught by the faculty from IITs and IISc. Learners can enroll for NPTEL courses through https://swayam.gov.in/NPTEL.