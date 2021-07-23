Initiative for parents of persons with special needs

Chennai: To address the concern of ‘What after us?’ for parents of persons with special needs, Special Child Assistance Network (SCAN), a Chennai-based NGO has signed an MoU with Akshaya for SCAN’s inclusive housing initiative in the project Akshaya Today at Kelambakkam.

It would be managed by SCAN in partnership with Vidya Sagar The initiative aims to offer homes customised to the needs of people with special needs in a larger inclusive environment.

The project offers a full range of amenities such as a clubhouse, swimming pool, a two-acre garden with aesthetic walkways as well as several disability friendly features such as railings, ramps, audio announcements and braille-text on elevators. It is slated for completion by March 2022.