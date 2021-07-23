‘One in 10 adults in India affected by thyroid disorder’

Chennai: In India, at least one in 10 adults or 10.95 per cent are affected by hypothyroidism or underactive thyroid disorder, says an estimate. This prevalence rate is significantly higher than that in developed countries, which ranges between 2 and 5 per cent.

In Chennai alone, 9.77 per cent of adults suffer from hypothyroidism, it said and added: In fact, the disease is often hereditary, and the overall risk of developing hypothyroidism is high if one has a family history of thyroid disease.

Despite the high prevalence and associated burden, thyroid disorders, along with other non-communicable diseases (NCDs), remain neglected. “In the prevailing circumstances, there is a discernible gap in addressing such chronic health conditions. To bridge this gap, Abbott, through various initiatives, is committed to raise awareness to enable greater understanding of thyroid disorders and to highlight the need for regular screening.”

Says Dr Shanmugasundar, endocrinologist, “In Chennai alone we have seen 2.09 per cent cases of hypothyroidism go undiagnosed. Adults who are aged 35 years and above, pregnant, and middle-aged women in particular, are at high risk and may suffer additional complications if a thyroid disorder is left untreated.”