Raids conclude at Vijayabaskar’s places, AIADMK alleges political animosity

Chennai: The simultaneous searches that were launched by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption at places linked to former Transport Minister M R Vijayabaskar of the AIADMK have concluded.

After registering a disproportionate assets case against Vijayabaskar, his wife Vijayalakshmi and brother Sekar to probe the allegation that the former Minister “intentionally enriched himself during his tenure of office as Minister for Transport,” DVAC officials conducted searches at 26 places, including in Karur and Chennai.

Over 150 officials were involved in the raids, and sources said that the DVAC was acting on a specific tip-off that unaccounted cash and documents had been hidden in the properties.

Meanwhile, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam, addressing reporters with former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai, condemned the raids as an act of political animosity by the DMK government, and said the AIADMK was ready to face this threat legally.

“The raid was conducted without any evidence. So, an appropriate remedy will be obtained through the court,” he asserted.

Vijayabaskar’s lawyer, Selvam , said they were cooperating with the agency. “They asked for accounts. We have given them,” he said.