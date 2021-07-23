Shilpa Shetty to be probed in Raj Kundra porn case?

Mumbai: Actress Shilpa Shetty has shared her first Instagram post after the arrest of her businessman husband Raj Kundra earlier this week. She shared a glimpse of a book, and focussed on a quote by James Thurber.

Shilpa Shetty highlighted the portion of the quote which said: “The place we need to be is right here, right now. Not looking anxiously at what has been or what might be but fully aware of what is.”

Her Instagram story also talked about dealing with challenges: “I take a deep breath, knowing that I’m lucky to be alive. I have survived challenges in the past and will survive challenges in the future. Nothing need distract me from living my life today.”

Meanwhile, amid speculations that Shilpa might be questioned by the police in connection with the porn case Kundra is facing, reports said the police did not have any such plan, since Shilpa was not involved in her husband’s dealings, as per their inquiry.

Raj Kundra was arrested earlier this week by the Mumbai Police, who said he appears to be the key conspirator in the case involving pornographic filmmaking and publishing them in apps. The police said they had sufficient evidence against Raj Kundra.