The makers of the tentatively titled film, Suriya 40, unveiled the first-look motion poster and title of the film on the eve of Suriya's 46th birthday. Suriya 40 is titled Etharkkum Thunindhavan.

The motion poster shows Suriya in an intense look as a gangster. The Soorarai Pottru actor will be celebrating his birthday tomorrow, July 23. Directed by Pandiraj, the film is said to be a rural entertainer.

The cast and crew have resumed shooting for the film post lockdown 2021.