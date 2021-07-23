World’s first IVF baby vows to spread awareness

Chennai: Louise Brown, who is said to be world’s first IVF baby, has vowed to raise awareness about IVF and other fertility treatments.

She will be part of a campaign titled #UnComplicate by ART. Out of 247 million women in the reproductive age of 25 to 49 years, it is estimated that around 30 million couples are suffering from sub-fertility or lifetime infertility.

Factors like obesity, sedentary lifestyle, increased use of contraceptives and sexually transmitted diseases are adding to infertility in both genders.

Brown says, “It is an honour and a pleasure to be associated with ART Fertility Clinics in India as our belief about IVF is same that it is science assisting nature. It is my life’s mission to serve as a point of reference and encouragement for couples considering fertility treatments.”