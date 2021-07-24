CBI raids 40 places in J&K, Delhi

New Delhi: The CBI raided 40 locations across Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi today, including the residence of senior J&K IAS officer Shahid Iqbal Choudhary in Srinagar, in connection with the illegal sale of gun licenses.

The agency is yet to share details about the searches but confirmed that the exercise was being conducted in connection with a case registered in 2019 on the allegations that between 2012 and 2016, the Deputy Commissioners of various Jammu and Kashmir districts had fraudulently and illegally issued bulk arms licences in lieu of monetary consideration.

In J&K the raids took place in Srinagar, Udhampur, Rajouri, Anantnag and Baramulla. At least eight former Deputy Commissioners are being investigated by the central agency.

The CBI had in December 2019 carried out searches at over a dozen locations in Srinagar, Jammu, Gurgaon and Noida on the premises of the then district collectors and magistrates of Kupwara, Baramulla, Udhampur, Kishtwar, Shopian, Rajouri, Doda, Pulwama, and several other places.