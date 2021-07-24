Murray, Salisbury through in doubles

The British duo produced an impressive performance to knock out the second seeds 6-3 6-2 in one hour 15 minutes at Tokyo’s Ariake Tennis Park.

However, Heather Watson exited in the first round of the women’s singles, beaten by German Anna-Lena Friedsam.

Friedsam won 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 in one hour 49 minutes.

It definitely wasn’t my best tennis but I gave it my best with what I had, said Watson. it just wasn’t enough.

There were too many unforced errors that came and went in waves. I am just very disappointed with the outcome.

I did everything I could to prepare right and I literally could not have done any more. I felt really good going out there.

Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski also play on Saturday when take on Argentina’s Andres Molteni and Horacio Zeballos in the men’s doubles.