Murray, Salisbury through in doubles

Posted on by Agency
Tokyo: Great Britain’s Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury beat Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert to reach the second round of the men’s doubles.

The British duo produced an impressive performance to knock out the second seeds 6-3 6-2 in one hour 15 minutes at Tokyo’s Ariake Tennis Park.

However, Heather Watson exited in the first round of the women’s singles, beaten by German Anna-Lena Friedsam.

Friedsam won 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 in one hour 49 minutes.

It definitely wasn’t my best tennis but I gave it my best with what I had, said Watson. it just wasn’t enough.

There were too many unforced errors that came and went in waves. I am just very disappointed with the outcome.

I did everything I could to prepare right and I literally could not have done any more. I felt really good going out there.

Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski also play on Saturday when take on Argentina’s Andres Molteni and Horacio Zeballos in the men’s doubles.

Agency

More Posts