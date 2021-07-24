Shiva Shankar Baba hospitalised

Chennai: Self-styled godman Shiva Shankar Baba who was arrested in sexual harassment case has been admitted to hospital after falling sick.

Sources said that he has been admitted to the Government Stanley hospital. Shiva Shankar Baba who went missing after police registered a case for sexually abusing school children, was arrested by the CB-CID in Delhi in June.

Police have registered cases under various sections, including under the POCSO Act, against the self-styled godman and founder of a residential school on the outskirts of the city.

Three cases were registered against Shiva Shankar Baba following complaints of sexual abuse and sexual harassment by some former students of the school.