TNPL: Lyca manages a win

Chennai: A clinical batting performance from Ganga Sridhar Raju and B Sai Sudharsan has guided Lyka Kovai Kings to 8 wickets win over Ruby Trichy Warriors and helped them jump to top spot of TNPL 2021 Points Table. Chennai: A clinical batting performance from Ganga Sridhar Raju and B Sai Sudharsan has guided Lyka Kovai Kings to 8 wickets win over Ruby Trichy Warriors and helped them jump to top spot of TNPL 2021 Points Table.

Madurai Panthers are placed second along with Ruby Trichy Warriors with a couple of points.

Earlier, the first two matches of the tournament concluded in no result as they were interrupted by rain. Thus, the four teams- Chepauk Super Gillies, Lyca Kovai Kings, iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (formerly Karaikudi Kaalai), and Salem Spartans (formerly Tuti Patriots) who had their matches in the two days were given 1 point each as the matches ended in no result.