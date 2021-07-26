Election victory: HC seeks reply from Duraimurugan, VB

Chennai: Madras High Court has ordered Minister Duraimurugan and AIADMK MLA Dr Vijayabaskar to respond to cases filed against their election victory.

Separate petitions were filed against the victory of Duraimurugan and Vijayabaskar, who is former Health Minister.

The petitioners had stated that the MLAs emerged victorious by giving money to the voters and by tampering the EVMs.

The Court has also asked the Election Commission of India and Chief Electoral Officer and the respective constituencies’ election officers to respond within four weeks. Similar notice has been issued to AIADMK MLA Jayakumar who won from Perundhurai.