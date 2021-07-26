Enemy teaser goes viral

Vishal and Arya’s action thriller film Enemy saw its teaser released recently. It is all set to release this September in theaters.

Produced by Vinod’s Mini Studio, the producer wants the film to release in theaters. Besides the Tamil version, Enemy will also be releasing in Telugu and Hindi.

Anand Shankar of Iru Mugan and Arima Nambi fame is directing Enemy.

Sam CS is composing the background score of the film and Thaman is composing the music.

The film also has Prakash Raj, Thambi Ramaiah, Karunakaran, Mamta Mohandas, and Mirnalini Ravi.