Chennai: With the coronavirus cases reducing in the State in a gradual manner, it is said that Chennai has become a containment zone free city.

According to sources, no street in Chennai has more than 10 active cases.

Chennai was one of the worst-hit cities during the first wave of coronavirus. Even during the second wave a maximum of 7,500 daily cases were reported from the city. But now these numbers have gradually come down.

Chennai has been reporting less than 150 cases in the past few days.