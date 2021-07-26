Samuthirakani, Riythvika’s next titled Yavarum Vallavare

Samuthirakani’s next has been titled Yavarum Vallavare. The film also stars Riythvika, Yogi Babu, Ramesh Thilak, Arundhathi Menon, and Devadarshini in important roles. Samuthirakani’s next has been titled Yavarum Vallavare. The film also stars Riythvika, Yogi Babu, Ramesh Thilak, Arundhathi Menon, and Devadarshini in important roles.

Produced by by Dr L Prabhu Thilak, 11:11 Production NR Raghunandhan has composed the music while GV Prakash has crooned a song.

Says the director, ‘It will be a mass entertainer with a message. People have a perception that movies with a message do not belong to the commercial entertainer category. I don’t see it that way. Even a comedy film has an underlying message to it.’