Suriya plays lawyer in Jai Bhim

Suriya unveiled the first look and title of his next film, which was tentatively called Suriya 39.

The film has been titled Jai Bhim, which is the slogan used by followers of Ambedkarism. The poster reveals that Suriya is playing a lawyer who fights for the rights of tribal communities. The film is written and directed by journalist-turned-filmmaker TJ Gnanavel of Kootathil Oruthan fame.

It also boasts of an impressive supporting cast, including Rajisha Vijayan and Prakash Raj. In addition to acting in it, Suriya has also bankrolled the film under his production banner 2D Entertainment.