Tamilnadu posts 1,785 Covid cases, 122 from Chennai

Chennai: Tamilnadu today registered 1,785 new Covid-19 cases, and the total number of infections has touched 25,50,282.

The capital city of Chennai today registered 122 cases. With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has touched 537249.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu today registered 96 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 34 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 68 positive cases.

The districts of Cuddalore and Coimbatore today witnessed 73 and 164 new cases, respectively. 26 patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 33,937.

On the positive side, 2,361 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 24,93,583.