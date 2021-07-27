Happy to give hits in south: Tamannaah

Tamannaah is one of the most prominent names in the South film industry and has even featured in Bollywood with films such as Himmatwala, Entertainment”, Humshakals and Tutak Tutak Tutiya. Tamannaah is one of the most prominent names in the South film industry and has even featured in Bollywood with films such as Himmatwala, Entertainment”, Humshakals and Tutak Tutak Tutiya.

Asked between south or Bollywood films which one is the most difficult to headline, Tamannaah said: I saw a lot more successful films in the south and it just is very simple. The industries work in exactly the same fashion. There is no difference in the work. At the end, wherever you get success that place accepts you a lot more right?” Ll

The 31-year-old actress, who has starred in Southern blockbusters including the Baahubali franchise, “Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavanace, K.G.F: Chapter 1 and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy among many others, aspires to reach out to a global audience.

I feel I got that in and received that kind of love and fan following in the south and I aspire that the kind of work I am doing I will be able to reach out and continue to reach out to a more pan-India and hopefully global audience.

The actress, who was recently seen in the web-series November Story on Disney+ Hotstar VIP, is now gearing up for the Telugu remake of the Hindi thriller Andhadhun.

The Telugu version is directed by Merlapaka Gandhi.