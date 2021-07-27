India Women loses 0-2 to Germany

Tokyo: The India women’s hockey team fought valiantly but poor execution proved to be its undoing, leading to a 0-2 defeat at the hands of Germany here on Monday. Tokyo: The India women’s hockey team fought valiantly but poor execution proved to be its undoing, leading to a 0-2 defeat at the hands of Germany here on Monday.

The loss was a second consecutive setback for the side at the Tokyo Olympics. After the 1-5 drubbing at the hands of World No.1 Netherlands, the Indians lifted their game but it was not enough to get past World No.3 and Rio Games bronze medallist Germany in the second Pool A match at the Oi Stadium.

The team was guilty of wasting a lot of opportunities, including a penalty stroke by Gurjit Kaur in the third quarter, while luck also didn’t favour the Rani Rampal-led side. Skipper Nike Lorenz (12th minute) and Anna Schroder (35th) were the goal scorers for Germany, which registered its second win on the trot having beaten Great Britain 2-1 in its first match. India will play Great Britain in its next pool match on Wednesday.