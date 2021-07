Chennai: Industrialist MAMR Muthiah was unanimously elected as chairman and senior steward of the Madras Race Club by the committee of management of MRC at its meeting Sunday.

According to a press note, the committee of management consists of 12 elected members and four govenment nominees.

At the same meeting, Muthaiah was elected as the senior steward of the club. Members of the board of appeal of MRC were also elected, added the release.