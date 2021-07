The trailer of anthology film Navarasa with nine episodes and several leading actors has been unveiled by the OTT giant Netflix. Besides the Indian languages, the anthology will also be available in English.

The nine episodes will talk about the nine emotions and they are directed by nine filmmakers.

The nine directors who directed the anthology are Arvind Swami, Bejoy Nambiar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Karthick Naren, Karthik Subbaraj, Priyadarshan, Rathindran Prasad, Sarjun, and Vasanth Sai.