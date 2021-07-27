Pawan Kalyan, Rana resume shooting for their next film

Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati again started the shooting of their film, tentatively titled PSPK Rana on Monday.

The shooting of the multi-starrer film, which is being directed by Saagar K. Chandra, had stopped due to the lockdown in Telangana.

According to the production team, the shoot of the film resumed in the Aluminium Factory here in Hyderabad. Both the actors will be part of this shoot’s schedule.

In the film, Pawan will be seen playing a police officer called Bheemla Nayak. His first look was shared by the production house on Monday through their official Twitter handle.

Produced by Naga Vamsi, the film is the official remake of Malayalam blockbuster film Ayyapanum Koshiyum and will be an action thriller. The film’s dialogues are done by Trivikram Srinivas and music is given by S.S. Thaman.

Besides this, Rana is also waiting for the release of his film, Virata Parvam, which also stars Sai Pallavi in the lead role. The film is directed by Venu Udugula. Rana had recently hinted at his next project by putting a picture of his bulging biceps on social media. While an official announcement is awaited, it is known to be a pan-Indian action entertainer.